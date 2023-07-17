Why subscribe?
This substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support Debra’s work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
Topics at the date of starting include #AusExitsWHO #NototheVoice #StoptheCensorshipBill #StayingPositive #PositiveAffirmations #StopTyranny #StopWorldControl #StopGlobalism and #FengShui