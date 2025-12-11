Debra’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
…
Free Speech Union have provided a submission tool which you can use (this still helps), or to have a bigger impact, edit the individually generated…
Jan 14
•
Debra Yuille
22
4
6
December 2025
Resist Digital ID Panel Presentation Link and Resources
A joint AMPS and AusExitsWHO initiative
Dec 11, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
9
3
3
It’s time to wean yourself off subscriptions….
Great article from Dr Malone
Dec 11, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
3
2
1
November 2025
Human rights, fundamental freedoms and bodily autonomy still matter.
Business owners who stand up, speak out and raise awareness about this are being persecuted. In the vast majority of cases they don't even know it…
Nov 20, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
12
1
2
Dr Shankara Chetty speaking up about the contaminated blood supply and Dr. Ben Marble tells us The Entire Blood Supply Is Contaminated With…
New Zealand is pushing back against the Gene Technology Bill to preserve New Zealands GMO Free Advantage.
Nov 4, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
4
1
October 2025
High Priority - Submissions in respect of the: Competition and Consumer (Industry Codes—Cash Acceptance) Regulations 2025 Reopened
Where there's a will there's a way! Extension granted to 7th November!
Oct 31, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
6
4
Help reclaim the internet from the algorithms, the elites, and the gatekeepers who’ve been running it into the ground...
Instead let's use tech that builds up humanity!
Oct 26, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
2
4
1
How to decline Digital ID
but still live life as normal, i.e. hire a car, do your banking, renew licenses and so on
Oct 20, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
502
126
186
Help Stop Digital Slavery and Stay Free!
Notice of Criminal Liability Sent to all Australian MPs & Senators
Oct 12, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
4
2
Convenience is Dangerous and Digital ID is Entrapment
The Online Safety Act is the Trojan Horse for Digital ID
Oct 10, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
6
2
2
Rainforest Reserves Press Release
World Habitat Day – 6 October 2025
Oct 4, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
6
1
September 2025
Divided We Fall
Sharia Law in Australia is a terrifying thought....
Sep 18, 2025
•
Debra Yuille
7
2
1
© 2026 Debra Yuille
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts