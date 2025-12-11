Debra’s Substack

Debra’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

December 2025

November 2025

October 2025

High Priority - Submissions in respect of the: Competition and Consumer (Industry Codes—Cash Acceptance) Regulations 2025 Reopened
Where there's a will there's a way! Extension granted to 7th November!
  Debra Yuille
Help reclaim the internet from the algorithms, the elites, and the gatekeepers who’ve been running it into the ground...
Instead let's use tech that builds up humanity!
  Debra Yuille
How to decline Digital ID
but still live life as normal, i.e. hire a car, do your banking, renew licenses and so on
  Debra Yuille
Help Stop Digital Slavery and Stay Free!
Notice of Criminal Liability Sent to all Australian MPs & Senators
  Debra Yuille
Convenience is Dangerous and Digital ID is Entrapment
The Online Safety Act is the Trojan Horse for Digital ID
  Debra Yuille
Rainforest Reserves Press Release
World Habitat Day – 6 October 2025
  Debra Yuille

September 2025

© 2026 Debra Yuille · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture