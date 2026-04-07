Along with others who share concerns about the state of Australia’s fuel supplies I recently recieved the following from Kevin Loughrey whom you have probably heard of and many of you may even know him. (Kevin is ex Military, I think he got to the rank of Major and he’s contested every election in the Northen Rivers/Ballana region since 2022)

My confession upfront is I don’t understand the formulas and explaination, however I do believe Kevin to be a true genius, and an Australian Patriot. It’s a matter of getting him in front of the right people and getting the people of Australia to know what’s possible so they start to ask questions like:

Why aren’t we doing this? What has to happen to get started? etc.

I understand that the technique of converting carbonaceous municipal waste to liquid fuels is used successfully in countries like South Africa and China. It is apparently known as Coal to Liquids (CTL) converts solid coal into liquid hydrocarbons such as petrol and diesel through high-pressure, high-temperature processes.

It is seen as a way of enhancing energy security for coal-rich countries like Australia.

The following is a direct cut and paste from Kevin’s email:

“The bottom line is that, with a mine-mouth operation ( ie, the cost of the coal is what it costs to extract it from the ground) and with the augmentation of nuclear-energy, it would be possible to produce avtur, petrol and diesel at around AU$0.30 per litre from lignite.

Jim Molan and I have been concerned about the parlous state of our industry generally and particularly energy for many years. He took a discussion paper I had written on converting carbonaceous municipal waste to liquid fuels to Angus Taylor who was then the Minister for Energy. In that paper, I recommended that, out of the Defence budget, they should fund research to examine the feasibility of what Jim and I were suggesting. Much to Jim’s disappointment and astonishment, Angus couldn’t be bothered with it and he flick-passed it to Sussan Ley who was then Minister for the Environment. She said it was all too technical and a person from her department contacted me to suggest various grants I could apply for on a dollar for dollar basis to pursue the idea. I explained that Jim and I had no intention of doing any such thing. We wanted this matter thoroughly researched and would offer our services for free to oversee such research to make sure it stayed on track and wasn’t sabotaged by vested interests.

Jim’s no longer with us and that leaves me to push this.

At the current usage of liquid fuels by Australia, if we were to convert coal to liquid fuels using the process I am outlining below, we would have around 1,300 years of liquid fuel if we were to put aside half of our known reserves of coal (particularly lignite as it would provide the water necessary to augment this reaction thereby making 100% use of the coal being converted).

Here is that email which I think you will find very informative:

“I’d like to introduce you to two exceptional intellects that could talk to you for hours about the conversion of carbonaceous material to liquid fuels. Dr Victor Rudolph, Emeritus Professor, UQ and Mr Lex Stewart was deputy manager of a CSR facility that took carbonaceous materials and using a slight amendment of the Fischer Tropsch process called “oxonation” spliced a carbon monoxide and hydrogen to the double bond in Propylene or Heptene to add ONE carbon to end up with Buytraldehyde or Octaldehyde. They then did a Hydrogenation reaction to produce Butanol and Octanol at the rate of about 10,000 tonnes per year of each. Lex graduated with first class honours in Industrial Chemistry. All very exciting stuff!

I have suggested an addition to the conventional process, that has been so successfully used in the past, and that is the idea of using nuclear energy to provide the heat for conversion as well as effectively, through this means, effectively incorporate some of that nuclear energy into the finished product.

Nuclear energy can also be used to effect high temperature disassociation of water into hydrogen and oxygen using the sulphur-iodine process, that is,

Bunsen reaction (exothermic, ~120°C): I₂ + SO₂ + 2 H₂O → 2 HI + H₂SO₄ (Iodine and sulfur dioxide react with water to produce hydrogen iodide and sulfuric acid.) Sulfuric acid decomposition (endothermic, high temperature > ~800°C): H₂SO₄ → SO₂ + H₂O + ½ O₂ (This is the step requiring the highest temperature, where oxygen is released.) Hydrogen iodide decomposition (endothermic, ~300–500°C): 2 HI → I₂ + H₂ (Hydrogen is produced here, and iodine is regenerated.)

This hydrogen is vital for creating liquid fuel as most carbonaceous material is carbon-rich (naturally hence its name!) but hydrogen-poor. Using lignite (brown coal) which is laden with water, it is possible using a heat pump to economically distill the water from the coal and use that water with the Sulphur-Iodine process to create hydrogen for the conversion of carbon to liquid fuel.

Coal gasification (using pure O₂ from S-I for partial oxidation/steam gasification to produce syngas, primarily CO with some H₂): Simplified: C + ¼ O₂ + ½ H₂O → CO + ½ H₂. Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (catalytic conversion of syngas to liquid hydrocarbons, typically over iron or cobalt catalysts at 200–350°C and 20–40 bar): Main reaction (for paraffinic liquids, approximated as CH₂ units for diesel/gasoline range): CO + 2 H₂ → CH₂ + H₂O (Full chain: n CO + (2n+1) H₂ → CₙH₂ₙ₊₂ + n H₂O).

The extra H₂ from S-I eliminates the need for water-gas shift (CO + H₂O → CO₂ + H₂), which is normally used to adjust the H₂/CO ratio but wastes half the carbon as CO₂.

Overall Net Reaction (the “formula” for combining hydrogen with coal this way)

C (coal) + H₂O + Energy (high-temperature heat) → CH₂ (liquid fuel) + ½ O₂

CH₂ represents the average hydrocarbon unit in the synthetic liquid fuel (actual products are a mixture of alkanes, e.g., C₁₀–C₂₀ for diesel).

This doubles the liquid fuel yield per ton of coal compared to conventional indirect CTL.

Conventional CTL (no external H₂) net reaction for comparison: 2C + H₂O + ½ O₂ → CH₂ + CO₂.

This system is highly efficient when the high-temperature heat for the S-I cycle comes from a nuclear reactor (e.g., high-temperature gas-cooled reactor) which is why I’m so attracted to it!!. The oxygen byproduct from S-I is fed directly to the gasifier, further reducing costs.... the news just keeps getting better! (For those who are concerned about CO2 emissions- and I am not!- this approach features very little CO2 emission.)

It is this efficiency that gives promise to producing fuel that is much cheaper than has been achievable in the past plus better utilisation of a valuable resource, namely the coal. Added to that the coal comes directly from the “mine mouth” and so its cost is only that of its extraction from the earth.

It would be good for you to interview these scientists as they would provide you with a wealth of information about the potential to convert brown coal and other carbonaceous material to liquid fuels at a cost, I estimate, to be around AU$0.30 per litre. I personally would like to see if we could “miniaturise” the hardware so that it could be containerised, fully automated and replicated many times. As a ex-military person, I am keen to disperse these assets so as to not present an attractive and easily destroyed target. With modern low cost, programmable micro-electronics it should be possible to economically fully automate the whole process.

I think it would be a lot of fun to try this.

Warmest regards to all

Kevin

--

K.A.LOUGHREY

Mobile: 0416 276 624

https://kevinloughrey.com.au

(reprinted with permission)