Debra’s Substack

Debra’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison's avatar
Alison
3d

I thought this might happen as a result of the Bondi massacre. Government uses whatever is grist to the mill to get what it wants. And I bet my favourite beer coaster that one of the recommendations of the Royal Commission will be the good ol' digital ID.

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

The 48 hour window for a 144-page bill is absurd procedural theater. Reminds me of how PATRIOT Act got rammed through after 9/11, same playbook of using crisis to bypass scrutiny. The PDF submission tool from Free Speech Union is smart tho, lowering the barrier for public input when time's artificially constrained. I've seen these "hate speech" frameworks mutate from protecting specific gorups to becoming general purpose criticism suppression tools, the Stalin origin story isn't even contested.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Debra Yuille · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture