I was horrified to discover that the Federal parliament has been recalled early to consider a 144-page Censorship Bill published yesterday, January 13th as a purported response to the Bondi terrorist attack against the Jewish community and the public have 48 hours to write submissions, now closer to 24 hours.

This legislation seeks to mimic the UK provisions (where 30 people a day are arrested for social media posts), but with even fewer safeguards. Amongst other things, it includes hate speech laws, which were originally conceived by the Soviet Union under Josef Stalin. As Noam Chomsky once said in relation to these types of laws, it is a poor service to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust to adopt a central doctrine of their murderers’. This isn’t about protecting Jews, but censoring legitimate criticism of the government.

Just want to jump in and send your submission now: https://freespeechunion.au/albocensorship/

When I was growing up, we recited this ditty “Sticks and Stones will break my bones but names will never hurt me”. Feelings, thoughts and words are not crimes and must not become crimes.

Shooting bullets to kill people you don’t like, stabbing people, committing actual violence against another human being, taking their life, that is a crime! We have adequate laws to deal with these crimes, let’s enforce those and stop with the red and green tape suppressing Freedom of Expression.

Deal with the real criminals and stop criminalising those who have the courage to point out the absurdity of allowing violent extremists to run roughshod over decent everyday Australians.

Let’s be clear, censorship legislation of this nature is wholly unacceptable in a free and democratic society like Australia. Let’s urge our ‘elected’ representatives to vote against this Bill, and protect the rights of individual Australians.

To do otherwise will have a very detrimental effect on the Australian way of life.

In addition to sending my letter to all 12 current QLD Senators, I sent my letter to my local MP Cameron Caldwell and have received an encouraging reply from his office. In regards the Senators I’ve received an automated response from 8 of them.

On to regular readers, if you’re wondering why the radio silence:

I got deplatformed on or about the 10th December, (and I’m not providing ID or biometrics) I’ve regained access because I wrote a complaint, no acknowledgement of the issues I raised, but apparently they investigated and recognise I’m over 16. All that for another time. During that period of time, (about 30 days) thanks to my article on How to decline Digital ID subscribers have doubled to over 400, which tells me people are interested in how to preserve privacy, keep cash alive and say No to Digital ID. It also means Australians want more dialogue, less censorship and actual enforcement of the laws we already have, not creating laws to silence those of us speaking up against violent extremism and mass immigration that is forcing everyday Aussies out of their homes.

Please make a submission, share this information and together let’s stop the Combatting Antisemitism Hate and Extremism Bill 2026: https://freespeechunion.au/albocensorship/