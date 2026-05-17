Lots has been happening in my world on many different fronts, both personally and politically. There is certainly a change of trajectory being seen, both in the UK council elections, and closer to home in the Farrer by-election result.

For those keen to attend live in person events on the Gold Coast, put 6:30pm Wednesday 27th May in your Diary and come along to an evening of revelations from a man with a plan of action.

Gary Johns is making a rare public appearance to share his thoughts and nail the nonsense of public health, from trans affirmation to COVID-19 to climate change. He latest book Public Health : an unhealthy conceit names the culprits and provides a plan of action to defeat them!

Wednesday 27th May 2026, 6:30 for 7pm AEST start

CSi Club Southport

Come early, bring some friends, meet new friends and enjoy a relaxed meal before the launch. The kitchen opens at 5:30pm and tables are expected to fill quickly, so booking ahead is a good idea.

I (Debra) first met Gary Johns at an event in Albury just after the 2023 Voice referendum was defeated and I’ve been very fortunate to have chanced across him a couple of times since then. He is one of the most down to earth, genuine people you will ever meet.

He is a man of the people, for the people and he is actively engaged in changing the trajectory that we Australians are currently hurtling along, for the benefit of all Australians of this great country we call home.

I personally think he’s more of a behind the scenes kind of guy getting stuff done, co-ordinating, mediating, making stuff happen and he does the front of house stuff because there’s no one else who has the wisdom and depth of knowledge, not to mention understanding of human behaviour, how we got here and what it’s going to take to head in a healthier, happier and more abundant and prosperous direction for the ordinary men, women and children of this wonderful country, Australia.

When he speaks, it makes sense.

In my experience he’s got a rare combination of skills, I’ve met relatively few people who truly look at human behaviour to empower the individual rather than control and manipulate them. Gary is one such individual. And he’s not doing anything for his own personal gain, he’s doing it because it’s got to be done, and very few people even have the skills, abilities and connections, let alone are actually stepping up to the plate to ensure much needed change happens.

So on that note get yourself a ticket, bring your friends, listen to Gary and be part of the solution. Let’s defeat the traitors who are selling this country out, who think that by lining their own pockets they will be spared and who treat the people like cattle to be managed. Covid was bad enough, it’s time to take back our power and respect the Mums and Dads, the small businesses, those in jobs, those who have already lost everything (and those who are about to), the everyday men, women and children of Australia.

When: Wednesday 27th May 2026 6:30pm for 7pm start Where: CSi Club Southport 154A Scarborough St, Southport QLD 4215

You will note there are multiple ticket types, It costs us to put on events like this (room hire and maintain the Aus Exits WHO and Australians for Australia website, email, other subscriptions, sundry stationary etc.) For the record, no one gets paid, everyone is a volunteer. We also recognise that many people are really struggling and may not attend even at a nominal $10 fee so we are trailing a new pricing system, you choose which level of support based on your capacity. There are limited Free and $5 tickets, please use them if you could or would not otherwise attend, however if you would attend and are able to support our work we would really appreciate your purchasing an Ordinary ticket, great value at $10 as currently our volunteers are also meeting any shortfalls.

That said, come early, socialise, bring some friends, meet new friends and enjoy a relaxed meal before the event. The kitchen opens at 5:30pm and tables are expected to fill quickly, so please book ahead. (plus it helps the kitchen to have an idea of how many meals for staffing purposes)

Secure your tickets now to be both entertained and educated! Spaces are limited so book your seat now.

Secure Your Ticket

Not able to attend in person? Grab yourself a copy of the book anyway, published by Connor Court:

Get the Book

Check out what’s unacceptable with the ASIO amendment Bill:

Ways to resist Digital ID:

You could also consider joining ABG (Australians for Better Government):

Join ABG today

If you get value from my writing you could consider showing your appreciation by buying me coffee:

Buy Debra Coffee

Until the next time, be true to yourself and Stay Free!