Dear Fellow Australian,

On the 1st of April 2026 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation.

3 minutes and 10 seconds, that’s how long it took for the Prime Minister to tell you to change your life, reduce your movement, and sacrifice your freedom for “the greater good.”

Sound familiar?

It should. You’ve heard this rhetoric before. Last time it was a virus. This time it’s fuel. The script hasn’t changed. Only the prop has.

Let’s go through it line by line because every sentence in this address was engineered.

1) “Go about your business and your life as normal. Enjoy your Easter.”

Reassurance. The verbal sedative.

The same tone they used in February 2020 when they told you COVID was low risk and there was no need to change your behaviour. Two months later they locked you in your house.

2) “Don’t take more fuel than you need. Just fill up like you normally would.”

That’s the seed of rationing planted as a friendly suggestion. When a Prime Minister tells you how much fuel to buy, you are no longer living in a free market. You are being managed. Today it’s a suggestion. Tomorrow it’s a limit. The week after it’s an app on your phone tracking your purchases.

3) “If you can switch to catching the train or bus or tram to work, do so.”

There it is. Voluntary behaviour change. The same stage they used before the covid lockdowns.

4) “If you can work from home, do so.”

Remember that?

Remember how “if you can”, became “you will”?

Remember how “voluntary”, became “mandatory”?

5) “That builds our reserves and saves fuel for people who have no choice but to drive. Farmers and miners and tradies.”

He’s already sorting you into categories. Essential and non-essential. The very same division that destroyed small businesses, crushed livelihoods, and decided that your job, your income, your right to earn a living was less important than someone else’s. Who decides what’s essential?

Certainly not you. It’s never you.

6) “If the global situation gets worse and our fuel supplies are seriously disrupted over the long term, we can coordinate the next steps together.”

Read that again slowly. “Coordinate the next steps.”

That is the language of control dressed in the clothing of cooperation. “Together” is the word every authoritarian government uses right before it acts unilaterally.

7) “We’re all in this together.”

You heard that one for two years straight while they fined people for sitting on a park bench and arrested people for not wearing a mask on a beach.

Now here’s what he didn’t say.

He didn’t say why Australia, a nation sitting on some of the largest natural energy reserves on the planet, is dependent on imported fuel. He didn’t say why we shut down our domestic refining capacity and made ourselves vulnerable to exactly this situation. He didn’t say why successive governments sold off strategic assets and let our fuel sovereignty disappear. He didn’t say why we have no strategic petroleum reserve worth speaking of when the United States, Japan, and most of Europe maintain reserves measured in months. He didn’t announce a single plan to increase domestic fuel production. Not one.

Because he doesn’t want to solve the problem. A solved problem doesn’t require emergency powers. A solved problem doesn’t give him the authority to tell 26 million people how to live, how to travel, and how much fuel they’re allowed to buy.

He cut fuel excise in half for three months. That’s the lolly the doctor gives the child before the immunisation needle. And in three months, when the fuel excise cut expires and the war is still raging and fuel is still expensive, you’ll already be conditioned. You’ll already be catching the bus. You’ll already be driving less. You’ll already be accepting the “new normal.” And then the “voluntary” measures will quietly become policy, just like “two weeks to flatten the curve” quietly became two years of your life stolen.

Always remember the last time that the Federal Government, and all State and Territory Governments:

• Locked millions of Australians in their homes for months

• Fired rubber bullets at unarmed protesters

• Arrested a pregnant woman in her pyjamas for a Facebook post

• Closed state borders and trapped citizens in their own country

• Kept citizens abroad from returning to their own country

• Forced people to choose between an injection and their livelihood

• Locked entire housing towers of the poorest people in Melbourne inside with armed guards and no notice

• Told you church wasn’t essential but bottle shops were

• Fined families for visiting their grandparents

• Stopped families from attending loved ones funerals

• Allowed NRL and AFL teams to cross state borders while not allowing Australian citizens to cross those same borders to visit family

This is just to name a few.

And not one of them has been held accountable. Not one has apologised. Not one has been charged.

These are the people now asking you to trust them with your fuel supply. To voluntarily change your behaviour. To think of others. To comply for the “greater good.”

The greater good. The two most dangerous words in the English language. Every atrocity in human history was committed in the name of the greater good. Every right you lost during COVID was taken for the greater good.

Every freedom you surrendered was demanded for the greater good.

The Prime Minister’s address on 1st April was not about fuel. This was a conditioning exercise. They are measuring your compliance threshold. They are testing whether you’ve forgotten. They are betting on your short memory and your willingness to obey.

Prove them wrong.

Do not forget what they did. Do not trust the people who brutalised you to protect you. Do not hand over one more ounce of freedom to the governments that have never returned the last freedoms they took.

They’re running the same play. Don’t fall for it twice.

Thank you,

From A Proud But Concerned And Fed Up Australian.

My friends at Aussie Flyers have taken an article, author unknown, and put it into the letter above, which they (and I) would like to see delivered to as many households across the country as possible.

They are willing to print say, 100000 of these on an A4 flyer folded to DL, or an A5. But the hard part is getting them distributed….

They could send a mass unaddressed mail send out using Australia Post, like the politicians do all the time using your taxpayer money, but it is extremely expensive.

They could use a leaflet distribution company but that also is very expensive in the quantities needed.

Or it could be done with volunteers, not expensive except for your time.

The question is how many of you are willing to spend a few hours per day over the coming weeks and months to do letterbox drops?

Or would you be willing to, and rather donate funds to get these delivered by either Australia Post or a distribution company?

Bear in mind that Australia Post charges 34 cents per letter to do unaddressed mail in Qld, more expensive in other states, and leaflet distribution companies charge roughly $80 per thousand letters/flyers. Either way it’s an expensive exercise. But they think it’s worth it to counteract and push back against this narrative they are pushing.

Without push back against this type of thing the government just thinks they have a green light to do whatever they want, and they probably will anyway but we need to make it as difficult as possible for them. Just like during covid, the voice to parliament and all the other crap they subject us to.

So just putting it out there, what are your thoughts? Contact: info@aussieflyers.com

They also have a print ready file of this for those who want to print it themselves.

And finally thank you to the person who wrote this, whoever you are. You’ve made the job of putting this campaign together a lot easier.