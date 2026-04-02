Debra’s Substack

Debra’s Substack

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Pia
Apr 3

Aren't they fooling us? OR at least they try with more or less success all around the world. No, I am ... not Australian. Ty for your consistancy. I am amazed watching reiterations with slight variations... A slight ache? Yes, sounds familiar... for the greater good. SOME TIMES ARE MORE INTERESTING THAN OTHERS. Or is it because some are more aware than others? Thank God for all the conspiracy theorists. Or black sheep? May the resurrection of enlightening awareness stop the lemmings. Love and hugs.

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