Debra’s Substack

Debra’s Substack

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Peter Andrew Nolan
Sep 18

“Retain our sovereign rights of freedom and liberty “ says the woman who supports unlawfully jailing men as political prisoners when they dont pay the voluntary amounts commonly called alimony and child support.

I sincerely hate and despise you women.

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