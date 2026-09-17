The information that follows from the Dr’s Malone is pivotal to understanding how we got to where we are and what we are up against. There’s an Audio and Written version. It also contains information that we can use to influence, to change the narrative, and retain our Sovereign rights of Freedom and Liberty.
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“Retain our sovereign rights of freedom and liberty “ says the woman who supports unlawfully jailing men as political prisoners when they dont pay the voluntary amounts commonly called alimony and child support.
I sincerely hate and despise you women.