Stop with the DEI, personally I've had more opportunities and more respect in the past few years because I stood up and spoke out about issues I feel strongly about (Medical Coercion and Climate Realism and Reckless Unreliables being two of the main ones). No one cares about meeting quotas, it’s about outcomes.

I met a young female comedian last week, Biddy O’Loughlin (who’s been cancelled, meaning she can’t get grants to pursue her craft because it it doesn’t align with Government messaging - I’m sorry, it’s comedy, it’s meant to take the mickey) from Alice Springs, a single mum who got herself and her daughter up at 4am, flew into Brisbane on Australia Day, to celebrate our great country with other likeminded people. The two of them were on the way back to the airport with only $20 in her pocket. That's character, that's real leadership.

Nice suits, fancy lunches, paid for accommodation doesn't develop character. It promotes people who haven't earned their place. We don't need Government Money or DEI, in fact those things are hurting us. We need people, male and female, who feel strongly about issues and are going to stand up and speak out, whatever the cost. Anyone getting Government money is also bound to adhere to the policy of the Government of the day.

Let's celebrate our men and our women, let's celebrate what makes Australia great, appointing the best people, to get the best outcomes. Let's stop paying attention to the noise makers and those looking for the next handout and pay more attention to the doers, the producers.

Imagine, what we can achieve, by putting people in the roles they are most suited too.