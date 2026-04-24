Debra’s Substack

Debra’s Substack

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Nous's avatar
Nous
2d

Thank you for challenging the politicians, and for highlighting the issue.

Raises questions about the value of an alleged representative system of government. Leave aside the impossibility of such a system, there is clearly little intent on the part of any of our so called reps to represent anything other than the interests of the governing gang they actually work for.

The senator’s response was lacking in literacy, which either shows sloppiness - read ‘don’t care what these people think…’ - or ignorance - read ‘ why should I care what these people think..’

What it highlights is the need for a civil disregard for the regulations these people are so cavalier in passing and attempting to apply to us all.

Thank you for the work you are doing on our behalf.

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Olga Kulanowska's avatar
Olga Kulanowska
4d

Great work. You express the issue so well/clearly.

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