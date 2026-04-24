I used the Turning Point Australia email tool to email all our Australian Senators to tell them of my concerns and about the ASIO Amendment Bill and to ask them to Vote No and to act in the best interest of all Australians:

https://tpaust.com.au/campaigns/stop-the-asio-interrogation-bill/

I got a reasonably detailed reply from one Liberal Senator (reproduced later in this article) and here is my response to her. You may like to use some of these points in formulating your own letter to the Senators urging them to oppose this bill to safeguard the rights and freedoms that define us as a nation.

Hello Senator Collins,

Firstly, thanks for responding to my email, I really appreciate you and your staffs’ time to do so.

Aside from the fact that it was slightly patronising, there are a few specific items I’d like to refute.

But first I’d like you to consider this statement: “No man, woman or group thereof has the right to initiate fraud, force or coercion against another man, woman or group thereof.” Having said that, if fraud, force or coercion is initiated against any man, woman or group thereof, fundamentally they have the right to protect themselves.

1. Sunset clauses should never be removed and the current trend toward not having them is absolutely unacceptable. There is no need to remove the sunset clause and to do so would be an abomination of due process.

2. You are assuming that: “Only those extremely likely to assist in catching the most high risk criminals and foreign adversaries will ever be subject to this.” History shows us that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This bill opens the way for everyday Australians who object to Government interference in their private lives to be subjected to these powers. We are already seeing farmers and private landowners being targeted with deadly chemicals (one example, forced Fire Ant Spaying with chemicals that are killing animals and poisoning waterways), dangerous radiation (smart meters and the use of increasingly harmful telecommunications frequences), and destructive infrastructure on their properties (solar and wind industrial complexes and associated transmission lines). If an Australian objects, posts to Social Media, takes part in a protest, initiates a petition or take steps to remove these offensive, dangerous and deadly items from their private property, then they could easily be considered to be perpetrating acts of sabotage or communal violence.

The current limit of “terrorism, espionage and foreign interference” adequately covers the threat. The addition of the words “sabotage, communal violence, attacks on the defence system, and border integrity threats” opens the door for the powers to be used in ways that are contrary to those intended.

I beg you and your colleagues to have the words:’ words “sabotage, communal violence, attacks on the defence system, and border integrity threats” struck out.

There is no guarantee that past events will influence future use. Just because “These powers have been used sparingly - 20 warrants in 22 years.” does not mean that will be the case going forward. We are seeing detainments and arrests just for expressing an opinion on social media or hanging symbols in satire and it’s no longer safe to make a joke about security in public spaces like stadiums and airports all over the world. What is acceptable behaviour is constantly being modified and this is not only impacting on personal freedom and liberty but suppressing public debate.

3. You mention Bondi and facts. If we stopped mass migration of migrants who don’t share our values (which is currently adversely impacting on the Australian People in multiple ways including the current cost of living crises, housing crises, public safety concerns) and considered remigration of those whose values are not compatible with the values of the Australian People that would do far more to reduce (or eliminate) the possibility of future Bondi style events. That is Fact.

4. In respect of the paragraph under claims being made, when the next Bill comes up, be it in 5 years or 20, to remove the protections you tell me are in place, what happens? Because it’s likely the response from the politicians of the time will be similar or the same as you are now advocating for the removal of the sunset clause? This Bill is a significant erosion on the rights and liberties of the Australian People taking us ever closer to the edge of the cliff, which either crumbles away beneath our feet or from where we are pushed over the edge into the abyss.

That these powers have been scrutinised, renewed and endorsed by every parliament for over two decades is no endorsement that they should continue. The legislation passed in the last 50+ years has brought us to our knees, the last 20 years has taken our debt from nothing to now nearing or exceeding $1 trillion!

You speak of the Attorney General and Judges (retired or otherwise) as if they are beyond reproach and infallible. No one is beyond corruption and parliamentarians, judges, and lawyers are no better than plumbers, teachers or cleaners. People are people and all professions have their fair share of dodgy characters and some who are just downright evil.

When we protect the rights of each individual, then we protect society.

And by the way what happened to the presumption of innocence?

Key Aspects of the Presumption of Innocence:

Burden of Proof: The state (prosecution) bears the responsibility to produce evidence and prove all elements of an offense, according to the Rule of Law Education Centre. The accused does not have to prove their innocence.

Standard of Proof: Guilt must be established “beyond reasonable doubt,” which is a high standard. If a reasonable doubt exists based on the evidence, the accused is entitled to an acquittal, explains the Judicial Commission of NSW.

Scope: It applies throughout the entire trial process and often in pre-trial proceedings, such as bail hearings, as noted by the Sydney Law Review.

Human Right: It is protected under international law, specifically Article 14(2) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), note the Australian Attorney-General’s Department.

https://www.ag.gov.au/rights-and-protections/human-rights-and-anti-discrimination/human-rights-scrutiny/public-sector-guidance-sheets/presumption-innocence

Kind regards

Here’s the extract of my original email:

Hello Senator,



The ASIO Amendment Bill No. 2 2025 poses a significant threat to the rights of Australians by enabling interrogation without the necessity of criminal charges. This legislation undermines our fundamental right to silence, allowing individuals to face up to five years in prison for simply refusing to answer questions. Such a situation is not only an infringement on personal liberties but also promotes a culture of fear and coercion, which can have far-reaching implications for our democratic society.



Furthermore, the lack of judicial oversight and limited access to legal representation during these interrogations raises serious concerns about the fairness and integrity of our legal system. Extending these powers to children exacerbates the issue, as it places vulnerable individuals in potentially dangerous circumstances without adequate protections. I strongly urge you to oppose this bill to safeguard the rights and freedoms that define us as a nation.



Kind regards,

There were quite a few auto replies so I commend Senator Collins and her staff for responding.

Please find reproduced below Senator Collins reply to my initial request to oppose the ASIO Amendment Bill No. 2 2025

Dear Debra,

Thank you for your email.

There seems to be some confusion as to what this Bill actually is, and it is understandable that some people are concerned.

Up front, the powers in this Bill are used to protect Australians from those who would do us harm, they are used by professionals who act in the interest of Australia, and when the powers are used there are robust safeguards that oversight those powers.

Every instance of their use is scrutinised and they have never been used inappropriately in over 20 years. Parliamentarians, judges, and lawyers have all never found that they have been used outside of keeping regular Australians safe from the likes of terrorists and foreign adversaries.

These powers actually go back to the Howard government, which introduced them in 2003 after 9/11. Since then, every government - Labor and Coalition alike - has renewed them. This Bill makes them permanent given the nature of the ongoing security threat going forward.

These powers and powers like them are what are designed to protect us from terror attacks. Were we not to have them, instances like those seen at Bondi last year would be more frequent. That is a fact.

Parliament has extended them five times precisely because the threat environment has not gone away and is making them permanent because it has sadly gotten worse.

What has been law since 2003:

ASIO has had the power to compel anyone to attend questioning. You must answer all questions truthfully and hand over documents. Only those extremely likely to assist in catching the most high risk criminals and foreign adversaries will ever be subject to this.

These powers have been used sparingly - 20 warrants in 22 years.

What this bill actually adds:

Three things. First, it removes the sunset clause - instead of parliament having to actively renew the powers every few years, they become permanent.

Second, it expands the topics that can trigger a warrant - currently limited to terrorism, espionage and foreign interference; this bill adds sabotage, communal violence, attacks on the defence system, and border integrity threats. This is because of the ongoing security threat. These definitions have serious meanings, and the Attorney-General must sign off on them in their capacity of the First Law Officer of Australia. They cannot be used lightly.

Third, it adds a further safeguard - if you’ve already been charged with a related offence, questioning must happen before a retired judge.

Claims being made

Some claim the Bill undermines safeguards. The opposite is true. It introduces new protections. The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security - which includes Coalition members - reviewed the bill and recommended its passage. It made a recommendation to require written reasons when a lawyer is removed. Those recommendations are now before the Senate. The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, made up of all sides of Parliament, can and do question the actions of ASIO in the execution of their powers. This is how democracy works.

Why the need to remove the sunset clause?

The sunset clause has been continuously renewed by five successive parliaments under both Labor and Coalition governments. In practice, this reflects a consistent, bipartisan judgement that these powers remain necessary in response to evolving national security threats, including terrorism and related risks. The removal of the automatic expiration mechanism (or sunset clause) has been replaced by continuous PJCIS oversight of ASIO and the OIGIS scrutiny of ASIO activities. Again, given the repeated and deliberate decisions of Parliament to extend and now permanently maintain the framework in light of the enduring threat environment, along with enhanced oversight, the sunset clause is no longer needed. Of course, parliament can repeal the ASIO powers at any time should the need arise, and the Coalition has never stated that these laws are “set and forget”.



Senator Collins would prefer there was no need for these powers, but we live in the world as it is, not the world that we would prefer.

The bottom line

Almost everything in this Bill has been on the books for over 20 years, introduced by the Coalition and renewed repeatedly every government since Labor and Coalition. Again, these are to protect Australians from the worst of the worst. They have never been inappropriately used.

These powers have been scrutinised, renewed and endorsed by every parliament for over two decades.

Regards,

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